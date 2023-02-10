NDE Begins Training for 60 Artisans, Secondary School Leavers in Bayelsa





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) yesterday began a five-day basic business training for 60 artisans and school leavers in Bayelsa State.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the basic business training was designed by the Directorate to train artisans and school leavers on the rudimentary aspects of business management skills.

He said the training would be part of the efforts of the directorate to address the menace of business failure created as a result of lack of managerial skills by new entrants into the informal sector.

Represented by the state Coordinator, Mr. Aham Osuchuckwu, he said the informal sector is a significant contributor to the economy of every nation.

He said: “Their significance is further buttressed by their role in stimulating the market economy, promote flexible labour market, stimulating productive activities and absorbing retrenched labour from the formal sector.

“Therefore, the role of the local barber, shoe shiner, hair dresser, and similar players in the economy cannot be disregarded.

“This is more so that the small time barber can become a conglomerate tomorrow.”

Fikpo said the developed nations of the world did not achieve economic prosperity because of the large corporations that exist therein but with small scale businesses.

He commended the state government and other stakeholders for their continual assistance as well as the media for propagating the programme of the NDE.

On his part, Head of Department Small Scale Enterprises, Mr. Godwin Abbey, said the training was developed as part of the efforts of the NDE to equip school leavers and artisans with rudimentary business skills, which will help them in their business.

He said: “It is pertinent to inform you that the entire job creation activities of the Directorate covers three broad categories which are vertical integrated, one leading to the other.

“These are value-reorientation away from a culture of perpetual search for non-existent or dwindling wage employment opportunities; skills acquisition training and resettlement that is provision of starter packs.

“The NDE has always carried out these activities with vigour, dedication and commitment to its mandate which is primarily to reduce unemployment and poverty within the limits of its resources.”

Fikpo called on the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training and get the best out of it, adding that they would be taught different forms of businesses and legal responsibilities.