Kogi Poly Rector Decries Harassment of Female Students, Security Guards by Army Officers

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman has appealed to the Military Authority in Kogi State to warn their personnel who are found of fomenting trouble in the night at the main campus of the Polytechnic in Lokoja .

Usman made this appeal while speaking at 30th matriculation ceremony of the school in Lokoja yesterday.

The rector lament that on several occasions the military personnel had visited the campus with aims of carrying girls ,but always causing a lot of troubles for the Polytechnic community, stressing that the supposed security personnel were turning themselves to security threat in most cases.

Usman noted that at one particular night, an unidentified military man came to Polytechnic and attacked the security guards at work because he asked to be searched and descended on the guard .

He pointed out that another one came to the campus to beat up a female student for no reasons, noting that the harassment at the Polytechnic was becoming unbearable.

He therefore, admonished the Commander of Command of Army Records in Lokoja to warns those coming to the Polytechnic community to always obey the laws and other rules and regulations of entering and going out of the campus to avoid catastrophy that may ensue.

He, however, appreciated the synergy between the State government and all security agencies in Kogi State, saying the management of the institution will continue to collaborate the security agents in the state to ensure an enduring peace and security in Kogi State.

On the 30th matriculation ceremony of the institution, the rector stated that a total of 6,387, students have been admitted into the various programmes of the polytechnic.

He pointed out that the Polytechnic is a student-centered, stressing that the part mission was to build an environment that is conducive to group and independent learning experiences.

“Our new slogan and approach geared towards building a credible and sustainable system is 3Rs which is Repair, Restore and Reform . One hope and desire is that the principal beneficiaries for this slogan We are keen on training students that will represent the pride and good image of the institution ,and I have no doubt that this current set will play significant role”, the rector said.

The rector therefore, admonished the matriculating students that the Polytechnic has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices such as cultism ,gun-running , examination malpractices ,alcoholism, unhealthy social gathering ,cyber crimes and others.