Chelsea Make Osimhen Top Target in Summer

Chelsea have identified Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, as their primary striker target for the 2023 summer window, 90min reports.

The Blues’ new ownership has spent big to bolster the squad but remains on the hunt for more firepower, after the acquisition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reached a new low with his removal from the Champions League squad.

Kai Havertz has struggled to fill the void in attack and so Chelsea are prepared to sign a new striker in 2023, and sources have confirmed to 90min that the Blues are desperate to win the race for Osimhen.

90min revealed in October that Chelsea scouts had been instructed to step up their reporting on Osimhen, and having spearheaded Napoli’s Serie A title charge with 16 goals in 17 games, the 24-year-old has established himself as Chelsea’s top target.

Osimhen has two years remaining on his contract and so Napoli are prepared to demand his full value, with the Partenopei understood to be looking for close to €150m for the Nigeria international – a fee which has not scared Chelsea away.

However, with extensive plans to sign players in other positions as well, Chelsea are expected to try and reduce that fee by offering a number of players in exchange, with Romelu Lukaku one of a number of possibilities if the Belgian does not return to Inter.

Napoli President, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has already fired a warning to Osimhen’s suitors, insisting the striker is not for sale.

