APC Woos Voters, as Campaign Continues in Lagos

Oluwabunmi Fache

In its bid to encourage the populace towards participating in the electioneering process, the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has organised an outreach to new voters, the vulnerable and the senior citizens in the state.

The state Coordinator, Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, made the disclosure to THISDAY during the event which was held in Lagos mainland.

The outreach, which is aimed at sensitising the public about the party’s presidential and gubernatorial candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu respectively, also hopes to draw the public attention to other APC candidates ahead of the general elections.

While leading the door-to-door campaign in Ikeja, Adebowale stated that the train would move to various parts of the state as the general elections draw nearer.

She noted that the campaign was also aimed at sensitising the public to PVC collection and the power of voting during elections.

Speaking on the success recorded so far, she said: “During this outreach, new voters have been met and some actors and actresses such as popular actor Taiwo Hassan fondly joined in the outreach”.