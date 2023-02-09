Wike Approves Gowon Stadium for Tinubu’s Campaign in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the All Progressives Congress ((APC) Presidential Campaign Council to hold its rally on February 15, 2023.

The APC had on January 15, this year applied to the state government for the release of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the campaign of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the state, scheduled for the aforementioned date in the state.

The application was made by the the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), and Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of the party in the state to the state government for a venue for the presidential campaign in the state.

However, in a letter dated February 3, signed by the State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, the government approved the use of Yakubu Gowon Stadium instead of the Amiesimaka’s stadium sought for, with a waver on the N5million caution charge.

The letter read: “Reference to your application dated 15 January, 2023 for use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Rally on 15th of February, 2023. Regrettably, I wish to inform you that the venue is unavailable for use on the proposed date.

“However, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, in his usual magnanimity, has granted approval of an alternate venue, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt for the Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled to hold on the 15th of February, 2023 absolutely free of charge but subject to the issuance of a written guarantee of the safety and security of the facilities due to the violence recorded in recent campaign rallies by the governorship standard bearer of the party in the State.

“The alternate venue approval for use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State is as a result of current engagements at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium by the Rivers United Football Club for their Premier League matches and renovation works preparatory for Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches venue inspection and accreditation,” Green signed.

Speaking on the development, a member of APC PCC/ICC in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, hailed the state governor for the approval of the venue, noting that APC in the state was making efforts to frustrate holding of campaign of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu in the state.