Sanchez Helps Marseille Knockout PSG from French Cup

Former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez yesterday scored as Marseille knocked Paris St-Germain, the record 14-time winners, out of the French Cup with 2-1 result.

Sanchez fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos’ foul on Cengiz Under.

Ramos equalised but Marseille won it through a goal by Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

PSG included Lionel Messi and Neymar but were unable to find another equaliser in the last-16 tie.

Marseille, who are second in Ligue 1 behind PSG, last won the French Cup in 1988-89.

The two sides meet again on 26 February in the league in Marseille, who trail the leaders by eight points.

