Olise, Saka in Battle for 2023 London Young Player Award

Two players with Nigerian ancestry in the English Premier League, Michael Olise and Bukayo Saka, are in the battle for Men’s Young Player of the Year at the 2023 London Football Awards.

The nominees were unveiled yesterday on London Football Awards Twitter handle on social media.

Aside Olise and Saka, other nominees for the Men’s Young Player of the Year award include; Arsenal players Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba and Millwall’s Billy Mitchell.

Olise was also nominated for Goal of the Season category at the awards after netting a brilliant injury-time free-kick against Manchester United.

His effort against United was recently named Premier League Goal of the Month for January.

Olise won Palace’s Player of the Month awards for November and December; picking up four assists.

He is up against Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, Watford’s Ismaïla Sarr, Leyton Orient’s Paul Smyth and Arsenal Women’s Laura Wienroither for the London Football Awards Goal of the Season.

Other categories are Premier League Player of the Year; Manager of the Year and Community Project of the Year.

According to the organisers of the award, voting is open to the public until 1 pm on Friday February 10.

Winners will be revealed on Monday, March 13 at the Roundhouse in Camden.