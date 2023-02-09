Neymar Returns from Injury as Real Madrid Hopes to Claim Record-Extending Club World Cup Title

Davidson Abraham

In the English Premier League, Arsenal are expected to return to winning ways after losing to relegation-threatened Everton last time, while city rivals Tottenham will travel to Leicester hoping to pick up a second win in a row. In Manchester, The Cityzens are expected to beat Aston Villa. Vincent Kompany’s Burnely are set to routinely pick up all three points against Preston as they hope to seal their Premier League promotion early enough.

In the Bundesliga, German champions Bayern Munich and Rivals Borussia Dortmund are expected to beat Bochum and Weder Bremen, respectively. While Napoli is expected to easily dispatch bottom-placed Cremonense

Date Fixture Betting Tips

10 Feb 2023 Arsenal Vs Brentford 1

10 Feb 2023 Leicester City Vs Tottenham Over 1.5

10 Feb 2023 Fc Bayern Vs Bochum 1 &

Over 1.5

10 Feb 2023 Weder Bremen Vs Dortmund Over 1.5

10 Feb 2023 Monaco Vs PSG 2

10 Feb 2023 Clermont Foot Vs Marseille 2

10 Feb 2023 Burnley Vs Preston North End 1

11 Feb 2023 Manchester City Vs Aston Villa 1

11 Feb 2023 Napoli Vs Cremonense 1 &

Over 1.5

Weekend Real Madrid to win FIFA Club World Cup

