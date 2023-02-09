Napoli President, Laurentiis, Declares Osimhen Not for Sale

Femi Solaja with agency report

Manchester United’s dream of signing Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, may have to wait a little longer as the Serie A club’s President, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has insisted that the hitman is not for sale for now.

The runaway Serie A leaders have been speculated to want to cash in on the current form of the Nigerian striker to do business with Old Trafford’s chiefs with transfer fee put in the region of £100million.

Despite Manchester United’s plans for a massive clear out to accommodate the hefty fee expected to be paid on the former Lille of France forward,

de Laurentiis insisted Osimhen is not available for transfer.

Osimhen has played a massive role in Napoli’s bid to secure a first league title since 1990, with Luciano Spalletti’s side currently 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

The Nigerian forward leads the Serie A goalscoring charts having scored 16 goals in 17 appearances in the league this season.

De Laurentiis told German newspaper Bild that he does not intend to sell the Napoli talisman.

“I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale,” De Laurentiis announced.

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone.

“We don’t have any debts.”

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for £62.4m and has scored 45 goals in 83 matches.

His contract expires in 2025 and talks over a new deal are thought to not have taken place yet.

United are keen to sign a superstar striker in the summer, having had to rely on an injury-prone Anthony Martial and January loanee Wout Weghorst to lead the attack.

Todd Boehly’s high-spending Chelsea are also expected to enter the race for Osimhen’s signature in the summer.

The Blues have been forced to use Kai Havertz as a false number nine despite splashing £323m in January.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has formed a potent partnership with Osimhen, has also attracted suitors for his displays in Serie A and the Champions League.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are believed to be monitoring the Georgian star.