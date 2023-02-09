Lagos First Lady Holds Parley with Professional Women

Segun James

As the general election draws to a critical point, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu yesterday had a sensitisation parley with women drawn from various professional organisations and groups in the state, saying it was important for all of them to get fully involved in the forthcoming general elections.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who said this at Lagos House, Marina, stressed that the parley became imperative in view of the need to sensitise female stakeholders to matters regarding the 2023 general elections, particularly on the proper usage of the Permanent Voters Card and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS).

According to her, “As explained by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), BIVAS is a technology that integrates the three-stage voting process.

“It is an integrated device that is multifunctional in nature, which serves as Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) during voter registration, voter accreditation on Election Day and also functions as INEC Results Viewing Device (IReV Device) to be used for election results upload on Election Day.”

She added that the initiative of the parley was also aimed at providing a platform for interaction between candidates and the people, thus paving the way for mutual understanding which was essential to drive inclusive growth and well-rounded development.

“It is in our best interest for every stakeholder to get involved in the electioneering process. We must not only vote but vote properly to avoid void votes, and also ensure that our votes count. As women, we also have a duty to mobilize people to vote and vote wisely.

“For us in Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our presidential candidate; Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and all APC candidates for Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly elections are our candidates.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a track record of excellent performance in Lagos State and this will be replicated across the country when he is elected. Also, it is not in doubt that Governor Sanwo-Olu has worked towards a greater Lagos of our dreams, and will be doing more to consolidate on the achievements of the last four years when re-elected by the grace of God and the support of the people,” the first lady said.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu appealed to all stakeholders to avoid hate speech that can set the country on fire, and also spread the message against utterances that can trigger violence, adding that all hands must be on deck to achieve a peaceful electioneering process.