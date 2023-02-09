Islam Channel Engages Spider and Ink Communications as Media Sales Agent in Nigeria

World’s leading Islamic media platform, Islam Channel headquartered in United Kingdom (UK) has engaged Spider and Ink Communications as its media sales representative in Nigeria.

In a signed document transmitted by Asif Masaud, Islam Channel Senior Business Development Manager, Spider and ink communications have been authorized to carry out all media sales functions on behalf of the television channel in Nigeria.

According to Mohammed Abdullahi, Lead Consultant at Spider and ink communications, this partnership is a welcome development as Islam Channel programming is popular via satellite cable television broadcast among the about 54 percent of Nigeria population who identify as Muslim.

“Islam Channel is one of the top 3 channels viewed in my household all year round. The channel is very popular via the DStv an GOtv platforms in Nigeria and Nigeria ranks as one of the top 5 countries where Islam Channel is most viewed according to Islam channel data. With Nigeria Muslims accounting for about 54 percent of the more than 200 Million population according to the CIA World Fact Book 2018 estimate, Nigeria is one of the frontline markets for Islam Channel and we are happy to be part of this continuous growth,” Mohammed explained.

Asif says Islam Channel since its launch in 2004 has become a global media platform trusted worldwide by hundreds of millions of Muslims for its rich Islamic faith-based contents and programmes.

He said, “Islam Channel via DStv network has a subscriber base of over 20 million viewers in Africa and a cumulative 58 million reach globally on various social media platforms with Nigeria and Nigerians in the lead position in the continent of Africa and in the top five globally. We look forward to an exciting working relationship with Spider and Ink Communications in Nigeria.”

Aside its rich Islamic programmes, Islam Channel airing on DStv channel 347 and GOtv channel 81 in Nigeria has raised over GBP150 Million through live charity appeals in support of Islamic and humanitarian causes globally.