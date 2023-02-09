Buhari Constitutes Presidential Transition Council, Signs Executive Order 14

*SGF chairs council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the Council would be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Other members of the council include: Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices – Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), State House, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives, to be nominated by the President-elect

The statement signed by the Director, Information, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey said the Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday.

President Buhari has also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions, the statement said.

Acco4dong to the statement, akey feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.