Bacardi, HACEY Nigeria Collaborate on Environmental Awareness 

Ugo Aliogo

Bacardi in Nigeria is working together with HACEY to build a programme that will lead to plant more than 300 trees in Lagos and the surrounding areas.

The goal of the new programme is to drive education on the importance of preserving the Earth’s natural assets and build awareness on how Nigerians can play a key role in building a more sustainable lifestyle.

As part of the programme, primos from Bacardi in Nigeria would spend a full day planting trees to mark the company’s Founder’s Day initiatives and February 4th signifies 161 years since Bacardi was founded, and in 2023, primos in Nigeria are celebrating by giving back to the communities they work within.

The Commercial Director, Bacardi in Nigeria, Sanjib Sarkar, said: “Our goal at Bacardi is to build a bright future and we are on a journey to revolutionise the way we do business.”

“Our tree planting initiative is a step forward in our commitment to being good spirited, by taking action to restore communities and revitalise natural ecosystems. We are driven to be the most responsible global spirits company in the world, and we hope to bring our partners and communities on the journey with us.”

The trees would be planted in Eti-Osa and the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos state, once planted, HACEY would work with the surrounding communities to cultivate the area and ensure the trees are well maintained and cared for.

The Executive Director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson, noted: “Environmental education encourages everyone to explore the challenges facing the environment today, engage in problem-solving and inspires action to improve the environment. Programs such as this give individuals a deeper understanding of environmental issues and empowers them to make more informed and responsible decisions. The planting of trees can positively impact the environment in so many ways – from absorbing harmful CO2 emissions from the air, to releasing oxygen that is vital for human health and even providing shade for vegetation. These are just a few of the benefits.”

Harmful carbon dioxide emissions contribute to climate change currently one of the biggest challenges the world has to face.

Trees are a main source of survival for humans by absorbing CO2 emissions they release oxygen, vital for breathing.

Trees also improve the air quality by filtering harmful dust and pollutants and reducing the amount of stormwater runoff, managing the effects of flooding in the water surrounding regions such as Lagos.