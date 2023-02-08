INEC: We’ve Totally Tackled Problems of Underage Registered Voters

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



With few weeks to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that all problems relating to under-aged registered voters have been totally tackled, adding that, “all sensitive materials need for the elections have started arrive Plateau State since last Friday.”

Plateau State Residential Electorate Commissioner (REC), Dr Oliver Tersoo Agundu, who said this in Jos, during a stakeholders’ roundtable engagement organised by The Para-Mallam Peace Foundation (TP-MPF) in collaboration with Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), said, “INEC has totally cleaned the under-aged the register; if you see any left, please don’t hesitate to let the Commission know.”

Agundu also assured that all trained personnel that would be used for the elections would be deployed to the 4989 Polling units across Plateau state on or before 23rd of February, 2023.

Meanwhile, President of The Para-Mallam Peace Foundation (TP-MPF), Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam said the engagement was part of the process of addressing election violence, and also to build peace in the society, urging all actors in the elections to eschew violence and conduct themselves peacefully.

Speaking on ‘Preventing/Mitigating Election Violence in the Nigerian, 2023 General Elections’, Para-Mallam observed that election violence, if not prevented, could result in peace and security conundrum which creates instability and prolongs the insecurity in the country, adding that, “Nigeria’s democracy needs to be sustained, and to do so, proactive steps needed to be taken.”

He said dialogue, which has proven to be an indispensable tool in promoting peace was one of such proactive steps, “and it is why we are gathered here today.”

He added, “Among us are people representing Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, and Nasarawa States. These states have suffered from different forms of violence and often, violence in one state spills over to neighbouring states lending to cross-border violence. This makes it important that we discuss and find ways of promoting peaceful co-existence which will in no small way strengthen our nation’s democracy.”

Coordinator of CFLI, Tochie Odele, on her part, said for stakeholders and candidates to be willing to sit together and agree to ensure that there would be no violence in the pre and post elections was a huge progress made already.

She said, “Having all the stakeholders and candidates sign the peace accord to ensure that they will do their best within their capabilities to avoid any form of violence is a stepping stone for Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the state governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Patrick Dakum, who was also in attendance, said, “peace is very fundamental to any democratic process, especially as the elections are drawing close”, adding that stakes and emotions are now very high.