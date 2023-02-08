Buhari: Mbazulike Amechi’s Demise Will Leave Vacuum in Sands of History





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has said the passing of the First Republic Minister of Aviation and erstwhile federal parliamentarian, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, would leave a vacuum in the sand of history in the country.

Buhari, who stated this yesterday while speaking at a ‘Day of Tribute’, organised in honour of Chief Amechi in Abuja, said the deceased always intervened whenever the country was at a crossroads to ensure the nation was at peace.

The president, who was represented by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, described the late elder statesman as a patriot whose lifestyle was worthy of emulation by Nigerian leaders.

He said Amechi, popularly called “The Boy is Good” would be missed, saying, “Mbazulike Amechi is an epitome of what every Nigerian leader should be aspiring to be. He was a man of peace and did everything possible to ensure that there is unity and peace in every part of the country.”

Buhari narrated how before his demise, Amechi paid him a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa in the company with some notable elders from the South East and requested that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released to him.

“The unconditional release of Kanu will not only bring peace to the South East, it will rebuild the trust of the people in your administration,” the president quoted Amechi as saying, adding that, he stood out as a patriot and lover of humanity.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Planning Committee for Amechi’s burial, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the foremost Igbo leader lived his life for the course of N’digbo.

He confirmed that one of his last public outings was when he led leaders of the South East region to Buhari to plead for the release of Kanu.

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, stressed the need for Nigerians to emulate the patriotic and enterprising nature of the late Amechi, and further eulogised him for his love for humanity and nation.