ABSU to Start 7 New Programmes, Graduates 3,757

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The​ Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), Prof Onyemachi Ogbulu, has announced that seven new programmes will be introduced.

He disclosed this at the 29th convocation ceremony, where 3,757 graduates received higher degree and first degree certificates in various fields. Among the first degree graduates, 19 made first class while 1,160 came out in second class upper division with a law graduate Oluomachi Agbazuere emerging the overall best graduating student.​

The new programmes include Aeronautical Studies and Aviation, Insurance and Risk Management, Hospitality Management and Tourism, Biomedical Engineering, Geology, Dentistry and Geophysics.

The VC said plans were an advanced stage for the commencement of the courses, adding that the Department of Mass Communication has been unbundled into seven new departments in line with the new guidelines of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The emerging departments from Mass Communication are expected to take off in the next academic session.

Ogbulu, who highlighted his administration’s achievements so far, said under his watch the university has continued to make steady and impactful progress. He called on well-meaning individuals and groups to support in the training of students in various disciplines by instituting awards or scholarships thereby building sustainable legacy and relationship with the university.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, visitor to the university, expressed satisfaction with ABSU’s performance​.

“Our vision to make ABSU the centre of excellence in learning and character and the most progressive institution in the country is achievable in no distant time as we journey together with high sense of responsibility and purpose,” he said.

The governor, represented by Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, advised the graduands not to be discouraged by the present circumstances in the country, “but be determined to work out your own salvation by changing the society for better.”

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, commended ABSU for sustaining its good track records.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, the minister identified some challenges of university education in Nigeria and Africa to include deficit quality of faculty and inadequate funding.

He therefore called for “continuous capacity building and attraction of funding from the industry and other sources to complement government towards university improvement and development.”

“Universities are also encouraged to put in place incentives that will attract foreign faculty and international students for increased visibility,” Adamu said.

Some distinguished Nigerians were honoured with Doctorate Degrees honoris causa “for their exceptional contributions to the society in different areas. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was conferred with Doctor of Public Administration while​ renowned human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, received Doctor of Law.

Chief Reginald Chika Stanley, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija and Chief Aigboje-Aig-Imoukhuede all received Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa.



