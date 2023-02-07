  • Tuesday, 7th February, 2023

Nnamani: My Suspension Lacks Moral Standing, Ill-conceived

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator  Chimaroke Nnamani, has insisted that his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National working committee (NWC) was ill-conceived and unwarranted.

Nnamani, representing Enugu East Senatorial district in a statement yesterday told the leadership of the main opposition party to put its house in order, while maintaining his suspension by the NWC lacked both moral and constitutional backings.

He reiterated that his right to fair hearing was violated, because he was neither informed of any complaints against him nor was he invited on the matter.

He said: “The PDP ‘Penkelemesi’ suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse. My decision to pitch tent with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was necessitated by the PDP refusal to comply with its own constitution to wit; that key political offices should at all times be rotated between the South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.

“As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP, because both the Presidential Candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region. I am only exercising my right for freedom of choice and association. On this score, I  stand with Tinubu.”

