Imo LGs Intensify Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Amby Uneze in Owerri

As the United Nations marks the anniversary of zero tolerance of female genital mutilation (FGM) on February 6 annually, two local government areas in Imo State have intensified effort to eliminate the scourge of FGM in their various communities.

To this end, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its development partners — the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Imo State, and the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) — embarked on field mission to document and report the current situation and progress made to end FGM practice in the affected communities in Imo State.

In Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, the Palace Secretary of Imerienwe community, Michael Alozie, who spoke on behalf the traditional ruler, Eze Augustine Ekechi, commended his people for adhering to zero tolerance of FGM.

He, however, assured UNICEF that about 95 per cent of his people are compliant with its sensitisation, but regretted that only a few still believe that hand-pressing does not mean mutilation.

“I cannot say that 100 per cent are compliant, but only a few still feel that hand-pressing does not mean mutilation, and we are still preaching to them about it. I believe very soon everybody will comply with the teaching,” he stated.

Mrs. Christiana Oshionya, the home and abroad women president of Ubichukwu community in Ngor Okpala LGA, told the field officers that the compliance in her community was total considering the measures the women group stipulated in their area.

According to her, “We spread the message with the slogan: ‘live it as God created it’, meaning that nobody can touch there in whatever manner.”

Also, the traditional ruler of Osina in Ideato North LGA, Eze O.S.B Igwillo, noted that the sensitisation of zero tolerance on female genital mutilation in his community has been welcomed, and his subjects are living by it.

He said: “Since the message came to our community and the follow-up by the agencies, we in the Eze’s cabinet made it that every household is being monitored, especially the pregnant women, the women-folk makes sure they supervise when the child is born to know the sex of the baby. If a girl is born, the women also monitor to ensure that zero tolerance of the genital mutilation is followed.”

Mrs. Nonye Anyalebechi from Ikpa Uzoakoli Urualla in Ideato North LGA expressed satisfaction that the sensitisation against female genital mutilation has gained wide acceptance in her community.

She stated that the people were able to accept it because it was carried out in all the hospitals and health centres in the community, as she decried the dangers associated with the scourge, but noted that such practice had stopped.

In 2003, the UN declared February 6 of every year as the ‘International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM’. The date has since been celebrated in pursuant of the need to create the awareness and campaigns with aim to ending this harmful practice.