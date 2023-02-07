FUOYE Set to Appoint One-day Vice Chancellor, Deputy Among Students

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has announced that the university would organise a leadership examination for its students to select a vice chancellor that would be appointed to direct the affairs of the institution for a day.

Fasina disclosed further that the university would also appoint two deputy vice chancellors among the university students “to teach and motivate them on leadership and also to improve their capacity.”

The vice chancellor of the university disclosed this yesterday at a press conference where he explained that the one-day vice chancellor and the two deputy vice chancellors would be given all rights and privileges except access to the university treasury.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 91 students of the university would be graduating with first class honours during the 7th convocation ceremony of the institution, adding that the students were among 3,914 grandaunts to be awarded various degrees of the university.

He also said that a legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former Managing Director/CEO of the First Bank Plc, Mr. Stephen Bisi Oransanya and former Captain of the Super Eagles, Mr. Segun Odegbami would be conferred with honourary degrees on Saturday, February 11.

Fasina said: “Out of 3,914 first degree grandaunts, 91 graduated with first class, 1,423 with second class upper division, 1845 with second class lower division.”

The vice chancellor who outlined the list of graduating students, said that a total of 21 and 79 would earn their doctorate and master degrees respectively and while three persons would be awarded Post graduate diploma during the convocation.

He said that admission has increased in the last two years. “FUOYE is the 5th most subscribed university in the country in the 2021/2022 academic session with over 45,000 admission seekers. In the 2022/2023 academic session, we had over 53,000 admission seekers subscribing to FUOYE.”

Fasina said that students were scrambling to be at FUOYE because of the moderate fees, stable academic calendar, new lucrative programs among other student friendly policies.

He said that the institution, which stated with 512 students in 2011, now has over 40, 000 students from across 11 faculties with 74 programs.

“We have part-time programme in nine towns across Ekiti State and we have been enjoying industrial harmony in the last two years,” he said, adding that the “demystification of the office of the vice chancellor and genuine reconciliation were part of our achievements.”