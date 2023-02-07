  • Tuesday, 7th February, 2023

FG Congratulates Tems on Grammy Award

Life & Style | 10 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has hailed Nigerian artiste Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for her 2023 Grammy Award.

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed congratulated Tems on Monday on behalf of the federal government,

after she won the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The minister noted that by dint of hard work and uncommon creativity, Nigerian musicians had continued to take the world by storm and make the country proud.

“We hope this remarkable achievement by Tems will spur her to greater heights and serve as an inspiration to other artistes who are also eyeing the highly-coveted honour,” Mohammed said.

