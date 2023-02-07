Enugu PDP Denies NYSC Certificate Forgery Allegation Against Mba

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has denied the allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate against its governorship candidate, Peter Mbah.

In a statement yesterday, the Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson of the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Nana Ogbodo, described the allegation as a conjecture of an indolent opposition and the last kick of a dying horse.

Ogbodo said that opposition parties in Enugu had since come to terms with the fact that they had no prospects in the 2023 governorship election and therefore resorted to smearing campaigns.

He explained that Mbah was duly mobilised for the one-year mandatory NYSC in Lagos in 2002, adding that he (Mba) completed the exercise and was issued with an NYSC discharge certificate.

“We state unequivocally that these purveyors of malicious falsehood are the real forgers, as everything about the letter they claimed to have emanated from the NYSC bears all the imprimaturs of forgery; the language too inelegant and unofficial to have emanated from the NYSC,” he said.

The council called on media organisations and interested Nigerians to approach the NYSC to confirm the veracity of the purported letter, adding that it was taking steps in accordance with the provisions of the law to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Rather than the present and market their manifestos to the Enugu electorate, they had earlier forged court processes and also filed frivolous and malicious lawsuits claiming that Mbah had entered into a plea of guilt and plea bargain, hence not qualified to stand for election,” it said.