Curbing Capital Flight through NAF’s In-country PDM 

Ahead of the general elections, the Nigerian Air Force recently rolled out its C130H Aircraft, NAF 918, a logistics plane used for airlifting of troops and equipment, after carrying out an In-country Periodic Depot Maintenance on it. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that by localising the overhaul and refitting, NAF curbed capital flight

To curb capital flight, the Nigerian Air Force recently carried out in-country Periodic Depot Maintenance on its C-130H aircraft. The aircraft is to be deployed afterwards to convey logistics for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The NAF 918, which underwent a 40-month in-country Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM), was unveiled at the 631 Aircraft Maintenance Group, Ikeja, Lagos.

In-country Periodic Depot Maintenance

Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) is a

series of in-depth maintenance activities carried out on an aircraft to extend its life and enhance operational safety and

effectiveness.

For the Nigerian Air Force C-130H fleet, the PDM is carried out at four-year intervals. Most importantly for the NAF, the PDM has been localised as It’s carried out in Nigeria in conjunction with NAF personnel to ensure knowledge transfer and exchange.

According to reports, NAF carried out series of in-depth maintenance activities on the aircraft including extensive disassembly, inspections, change of some components, overhaul and reassembly all aimed at extending the life and enhancing operational safety, effectiveness of the plane.

Done in conjunction of NAF engineers and technicians, their involvement in the reactivation was to further expose them to every stage of the in-depth maintenance process, with a view to reinforcing the NAF’s inherent maintenance capabilities.

Roll Out

Rolling out the aircraft after it was certified safe for flying, the Defence Minister, Brigadier General Bashir Magashi (rtd), represented by the Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Kana, expressed optimism that the NAF has capacity to provide necessary air support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He commended the NAF for the timely completion of the PDM, noting that it demonstrated the service’s quest for capacity development and self-reliance in equipment maintenance.

He said: “It is also a credible example to show that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has enormous potentials for technical capacity development in-country if we look more inwards resourcefully.

“I specially recognise your preparations towards the forthcoming General Elections as exemplified by the timely completion of this Periodic Depot Maintenance. This will boost your airlift capability to support the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

Stating that the government was not oblivious of the immense contributions towards addressing terrorism, insurgency and other security threats across the country, he applauded the NAF for other non-kinetic approaches adopted in various theatres of operations to win the hearts and minds of the civil populace.

Issuing assurance of government’s commitment to the welfare and capacity development of personnel of the Armed Forces, he added that “we have also ensured the review of salaries and allowances for officers and have equally extended this gesture to the retired personnel”.

Disclosing that government had ordered for additional aircraft to boost Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ground attack, advanced jet training and combat multi-role helicopters, he urged officers and men to reciprocate these gestures by remaining loyal, committed and ensuring safe operations and maintenance of the platforms, including the C-130H aircraft.

Actualising Vision to Sustain NAF Critical Airpower

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the completion of the PDM was one of the laudable projects accomplished.

He said the roll-out ceremony of the C-130H aircraft “resonates with my vision to enhance and sustain Nigerian Air Force critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

“The importance of reactivating another C-130H aircraft into the fleet to boost the Nigerian Air Force airlift capability cannot be overemphasised. The C-130H aircraft is deployed for medium and long-range airlift of troops and logistics.

“The Nigerian Air Force C-130 fleet has fulfilled troops and logistics airlift role in several combat and humanitarian operations in-country and in many places like Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Mozambique, Congo, Senegal, Guinea, The Gambia, Darfur and a host of other peace support operations in support of Lake Chad Basin Commission Multinational Joint Task Force, Economic Community of West African States, African Union and United Nations peace initiatives.

“Given the Nigerian Air Force pivotal roles in internal security operations and logistics movement in support of government agencies, this platform could not have been reactivated at a better time.

“This is particularly so, as the Nigerian Air Force is now better positioned to support INEC to airlift electoral staff and logistics in the forthcoming General Elections. It is on this note that we welcome NAF 918 back to operational readiness to achieve its logistic assignments”.

Curbing Capital Flight

On the gains of the In-country PDM, CAS said beyond being an innovative maintenance approach that provides many capacity development opportunities, it improves Nigerian Air Force aircraft serviceability, as well as significantly reduces maintenance cost of carrying out such maintenance overseas, thereby conserving foreign exchange for the country.

“It also progressively enhances our aircraft hangar facilities as well as exposes more of our aircraft maintenance technicians and engineers to requisite expertise and high-quality maintenance practices at affordable cost,” he added.

Amao said that the aircraft was test-flown by Nigerian Air Force pilots to confirm that all engines, instruments and avionics parameters are within standard safety limits.

“We are therefore elated to record yet another great achievement in the annals of the Nigerian Air Force in the area of platforms sustenance and equipment serviceability through innovative maintenance methods and logistics support systems.

Workable Partnership

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Bande said the PDM was jointly conducted and completed by NAF aircraft engineers and technicians in partnership with Shaheen Foundation, a reputable Maintenance Repair Organisation certified by the original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the C-130 aircraft Lockheed Martin.

He said: “During the period of the PDM, 33 of own technicians were attached to the Shaheen Foundation Team while the 631 ACMD provided hangar space and necessary ground support equipment.

“The PDM has enhanced the maintenance capacity of personnel serving in the depot. This is in line with two key drivers of the Chief of the

Air Staff’s Vision for the Nigerian Air Force.

“These are firstly ‘Purposeful

Training and Human Capacity Development” and secondly “Sustenance of platforms and equipment serviceability through innovative

maintenance methods and logistics support system.

“I must say that the accomplishment of this feat could not have been achieved without the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff and the unwavering

support of the present political leadership.”

It is also a credible example to show that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has enormous potentials for technical capacity development in-country if we look more inwards resourcefully