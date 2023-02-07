  • Tuesday, 7th February, 2023

Again, CUPP Spokesman Raises the Alarm, Says His House is Under Attack

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

Barely three weeks after the house of the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere was attacked by gunmen which led to death of 4 persons, armed men again has invaded Ugochinyere’s house.

Recall that on January 14th in Akokwa, Imo State, motorcades conveying the gunmen invaded  Ugochinyere’s House,  burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

Ugochinyere who is also the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency, had raised the alarm about the attack by the gunmen at his residence, via an SOS message on WhatsApp, calling for help.

Following weeks of mourning and eventual resumption of his campaigns, Ugochinyere, has raised another alarm of attack by armed men on Tuesday.

In an “SOS” message, he sent to our correspondent on WhatsApp, he said, “SOS, WE ARE UNDER ATTACK AGAIN. MY HOUSE IS UNDER ATTACK AGAIN BY ARMED MEN WITH EXPLOSIVES AND HEAVY GUNFIRE.”

Details later……

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.