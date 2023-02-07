2023: APC Postpones Presidential Rally in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential rally scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Oyo State following the protests rocking the state over the scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

The party made the announcement yesterday in a statement issued by its

Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Olawale Sadare.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had been billed to visit Ibadan today in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The party, however, said it would no longer hold the campaign rally as earlier planned.

Sadare in the statement noted that the postponement became necessary in view of the crisis caused by the scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

The statement read in part: “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken apparently in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crisis.

“The Oyo State APC was convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the country’s general election to go on as scheduled because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians.

“Although a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the public that Oyo State will host Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in no time, and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”