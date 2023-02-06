Komolafe Earns SERVICOM’s Commendation for Rendering Quality, Satisfactory Service to Nigeria

Peter Uzoho

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, has received a hearty commendation from SERVICOM, in recognition of his quality and satisfactory customer-focused service delivery at the commission.

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, gave the commendation in a letter she personally signed, dated January 20, 2023.

SERVICOM, which is an acronym for Service Compact with All Nigerians, is a special agency of the federal government established in 2004 to promote effective and efficient service delivery in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure customer satisfaction, manage the performance-expectation gap between government and citizens as well as other members of the public, on issues of service delivery.

In the letter obtained by THISDAY, Akajemeli commended Komolafe for his unwavering interest and commitment to improved, customer-focused service delivery in the commission.

The letter read, “I write on behalf of management and the entire staff of SERVICOM Presidency to commend your unwavering interest and commitment to improved, customer-focused service delivery in the commission. We are indeed encouraged by your inspiring strive in ensuring that Nigerians receive quality and timely service from the Nigerian state.

“We shall continue to count on your support and cooperation as a key stakeholder in the provision of satisfactory services to all citizens in the realisation of the essence of governance. Once again, I thank you and assure you of my highest esteem and regards.”

This commendation no doubt reflects Komolafe’s excellent performance at the commission since he assumed office in October 2021, as the pioneer Chief Executive of the agency, as he has continued to steer the upstream segment of the Nigerian oil and gas industry on the part of growth, from the regulatory standpoint.

In line with the demands of his office and that of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), that created the commission, Komolafe has kept marshalling out and implementing policies geared towards restoring investor confidence, enabling businesses, entrenching transparency in the management of the nation’s petroleum sector.

Following his believe that NUPRC should be a business enabler, rather one set out to stifle businesses, he had pledged that the upstream commission would operate and regulate with best industry practices and would continue to remain very transparent, adding, “We will try as much as possible to remove all forms of bureaucracies that could escalate cost of production in the upstream.”

So far, NUPRC under Komolafe has recorded remarkable milestones including the successful conclusion of the 2020 marginal field bid round, with the award of Petroleum Prospecting Licenses (PPLs) to successful companies that vied for the 57 fields.