British International Investment Appoints Chijiutomi MD

Kayode Tokede

British International Investment (BII) yesterday announced the appointment of Chris Chijiutomi as MD, Head of Africa.

Moving on from his previous role at BII as MD and Head of Infrastructure Equity, Chijiutomi will now lead the DFI’s operations in Africa and work to further strengthen its longstanding presence across the continent.

Commenting on his new role, Chijiutomi said: “I am delighted to take on this new opportunity as BII’s MD, Head of Africa, during this critical time as the continent is facing serious economic challenges exacerbated by global economic shocks, climate change, and rising inflation.

“I am keen to collaborate and work closely with our private sector partners and financial institutions to navigate the current challenges and increase investment to back the growth of African economies and industries.”