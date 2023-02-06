  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

British International Investment Appoints Chijiutomi MD

Business | 20 mins ago

Kayode Tokede

British International Investment (BII) yesterday announced the appointment of Chris Chijiutomi as MD, Head of Africa. 

Moving on from his previous role at BII as MD and Head of Infrastructure Equity, Chijiutomi will now lead the DFI’s operations in Africa and work to further strengthen its longstanding presence across the continent.

Commenting on his new role, Chijiutomi said: “I am delighted to take on this new opportunity as BII’s MD, Head of Africa, during this critical time as the continent is facing serious economic challenges exacerbated by global economic shocks, climate change, and rising inflation.

“I am keen to collaborate and work closely with our private sector partners and financial institutions to navigate the current challenges and increase investment to back the growth of African economies and industries.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.