Bauchi Gov’s Re-election Boosted as PDP Receives 5,060 APC Defectors

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

 The re-election bid of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir  Mohammed, has received a  boost ahead of the general election as no fewer than 5,060 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking  during the rally in Bununu, the headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, leader of the APC defectors, Malam Adbullahi Bafala, said they made the decision to move to the PDP because of the massive infrastructural development recorded under the leadership of Governor Mohammed in less than three years.

“I left APC to join PDP with 5,060 followers. What impressed me was the good work of the governor. He is working for the people  of Bauchi State and not for his pocket,” Bafala said

“I cried when l saw the work he did on the Tafawa Balewa road to Yelwa Duguri, 52  kilometres road. It was a virgin land and the people of the area suffered for a long time because of the terrible road. Now we are smiling because of that road. We are praying to God that he would be re-elected to construct more roads linking the grassroots areas to Tafawa Balewa and beyond,” he added.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Mohammed said they made the right choice considering the fact that the APC was becoming more unpopular in Nigeria.

Governor Mohammed assured the defectors that they would be carried along and urged the people of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area to support the  party from top  to bottom in the forthcoming general election as it would offer them better leadership than the APC.

Addressing supporters earlier in Tafawa Balewa, the governor pledged to provide a new transformer to the people of the area  in two weeks, saying he was shocked to learn they have not had electricity for months.

Governor Mohammed also promised to construct more roads in Tafawa Balewa that would link communities in the state with neighboring Plateau State to boost socio-economic activities and improve the standard of living if re-elected.

He hoped  the people of Tafawa Balewa would not allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to record another inconclusive election in Tafawa Balewa like was experienced in 2019 which almost led to breakdown of law.

Governor Mohammed  called on citizens of the state to put the state’s interest above personal aspirations for the growth development of Nigeria’s democracy.

He warned that marauders would not be given the opportunity to take the leadership affairs, adding that candidates on the platform of the PDP in all level are not blindfolded hence the need for to voters to vote for them in the forthcoming election.

He stated that despite the economic challenges caused by the Covid-19, his administration provided curative measures in addition to numerous interventions in education, healthcare, agriculture among others.

He applauded the tremendous support of traditional rulers in the state for his administration, urging t them to replicate and intensify efforts for a better society.

