Air Peace Introduces Abuja-Banjul-Dakar Connections

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced the addition of Abuja-Banjul and Abuja-Dakar connections to its regional network of seven West African cities.

This is in addition to the airline’s plan to launch flight operations into Maiduguri and Jos.

Air Peace Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this in a news release issued to newsmen at the weekend, stated that the West Coast connections from Abuja would operate on Mondays and Fridays.

He added that Air Peace was finalising plans to expand its presence in the North East and North Central cities of Maiduguri and Jos respectively and the inaugural flight dates would be announced soon. Air Peace already operates three routes in the regions that include Gombe, Ilorin and Makurdi.

“These new connections and planned routes are a further testament to our determination to continually interconnect Nigeria, giving Nigerians more network options and seamless connectivity. Also, Mumbai, Tel Aviv, Malabo and Congo Kinshasa are in the works, “Olisa stated.

The airline said in January 2023 that it has 38 aircraft and is expecting eight brand new Embraer 195-E2s from its firm order in 2019 and additional 15 brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 and 10 order.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations, with an increasing, mixed modern fleet comprising Boeing 777, Boeing 737, Embraer 195-E2, Airbus 320, ERJ 145 and Dornier 328 Jet.