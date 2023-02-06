£150m Madrid Flop, Hazard, Suffers 18th Injury as Team Drop Points

Latest Headlines
Eden Hazard has picked up another injury to continue his woes at Real Madrid.
The Belgian winger has suffered a knock to his left knee, marking his 18th setback at the club since joining the Spanish giants from Chelsea in summer 2019.
An injury-afflicted Hazard has only played three league games this season – and the £150million flop is set for a spell on the side-lines once again.
Hazard has only appeared in three LaLiga games so far this season, with just one start, and not at all in the league since September 9 against Real Mallorca.
In all competitions this campaign, the wide man has only played 296 minutes across seven appearances, with only three starts: against Mallorca, Celtic in the Champions League and fourth-tier Cacereno in the Copa del Rey.
The 126-cap international was considered one of the best players in the world when he left Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth up to £150m – the joint 11th-most expensive of all time.
But, constantly plagued by niggling injuries, Hazard has only scored seven goals in all competitions in his three-and-a-half seasons in the Spanish capital.
He reportedly held talks with Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia about potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.
And the 32-year-old is believed to be discussing his future at Real Madrid this month after failing to secure a mid-season move away in the January transfer window.