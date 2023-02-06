  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

£150m Madrid Flop, Hazard, Suffers 18th Injury as Team Drop Points

Sport | 36 mins ago

Eden Hazard has picked up another injury to continue his woes at Real Madrid.

The Belgian winger has suffered a knock to his left knee, marking his 18th setback at the club since joining the Spanish giants from Chelsea in summer 2019.

An injury-afflicted Hazard has only played three league games this season – and the £150million flop is set for a spell on the side-lines once again. 

Hazard has only appeared in three LaLiga games so far this season, with just one start, and not at all in the league since September 9 against Real Mallorca. 

In all competitions this campaign, the wide man has only played 296 minutes across seven appearances, with only three starts: against Mallorca, Celtic in the Champions League and fourth-tier Cacereno in the Copa del Rey.

The 126-cap international was considered one of the best players in the world when he left Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth up to £150m – the joint 11th-most expensive of all time. 

But, constantly plagued by niggling injuries, Hazard has only scored seven goals in all competitions in his three-and-a-half seasons in the Spanish capital. 

He reportedly held talks with Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia about potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

And the 32-year-old is believed to be discussing his future at Real Madrid this month after failing to secure a mid-season move away in the January transfer window.

