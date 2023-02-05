Omo-Agege Promises to Address Asaba Housing Deficit

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has promised to address the alarming housing accommodation in Asaba and its environs within his first two years when elected governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege, the governorship of All Progressive Congress (APC), said if elected, he would not only complete all uncompleted housing project for civil servants in the state, but would construct more housing estates to be allocated to the workers.

He made the pledge during the ward-to-ward campaign rally of Delta APC in Ward 9 of Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State Friday.

During the rally, the governorship candidate noted that the measure would drastically crash the prices for house rent in Asaba and environs, which have skyrocketed in recent time.

While pledging to offset all pensioner’s arrears within his first six months in office as Governor of Delta State, Omo-Agege assured civil servants that all their promotional arrears would be promptly paid.

According to him, civil servants are the bedrock of any government. Without them, the government cannot work effectively.

He reassured the people of Oshimili and other parts of Delta North that contrary to the campaign of calumny being peddled by the PDP, he would be fair, just and equitable in the distribution of development projects across the state.

“All senatorial districts will get what is due to them. I am committing to funding and complete any uncompleted project in Delta North if there is any. Asaba as a state capital will wear a new look. It is a civil servants town. So, it should look like it.

“I want to restate that given the amount of money that has come to the school, which is about N4.3 trillion, what is on the ground is not commensurate to it.

On education, Omo-Agege promised to review the high cost of fees the state tertiary institutions, which the incumbent government had been charging.

He assured them that there would be hope for students to get employed after graduating because he would create enabling environment for investors to thrive thereby creating jobs for youths.

On the state of bad roads and poor road construction in the State, Omo-Agege said he would bring Julius Berger “to do quality roads in Delta State just as they are doing in Rivers, Ebonyi and some other states but will make them employ or hired Deltans to do their work and thereby creating a job for youths.”

He said: “Julius Berger can only bring in outsiders if only they can convince me that there’s no Deltan qualified for that particular job.”

He also pledged to address the issue of insecurity in order to attract external investors as well bring back companies for businesses scared away from the state due to insecurity.

Omo-Agege had, during his campaign visit to neighboring communities of Asaba, including Okowa and Okwe, promised to deploy “balloon technology” in tackling perennial flooding in the area and parts of Asaba and build major roads Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.The Delta APC ward-to-ward campaign rally in Oshimili North and South was attended by the Director General of Omo-Agege Camping Organisation, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Dr Tony Ide Nwaka, Dr, Otiveh Igbuzor, Barr. Alex Onwadiamu among others