NLC Condemns el-Rufai’s Disparaging Remark on Judiciary

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described the comments made by Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai against the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) as irresponsible, unbecoming and capable of undermining the country’s public institutions.

The congress expressed grave concerns about El-Rufai’s remarks in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba yesterday,

El-Rufai had regretted that one of the biggest mistakes Nigeria made was setting up the National Industrial Court.

He had cited instances where the court allegedly freed people accused of corruption. He allegedly stated this in response to NICN’s judgment in a suit between the state and some employees of the Kaduna State Government.

In its statement yesterday, the labour movement said the governor’s allegations against the National Industrial Court were “spurious, mischievous, malicious and prejudicial”.

NLC said the action reveal the extent of El-Rufai’s bigotry and ignorance in simple judicial matters.

It said: “The disparaging comments by Governor El-Rufai about the judiciary, in particular the NICN on a national television platform which was aired recently are irresponsible, unbecoming, and dangerous because they are capable of undermining our public institutions. They also represent the height of flippant commentary.

“The allegations against the National Industrial Court are spurious, mischievous, malicious and prejudicial and reveal the extent of El-Rufai’s bigotry, and ignorance in simple judicial matters as the NICN could not have stopped him from pursuing the criminal aspect or content of his complaint.

“His comments present him as a governor who neither believes in rules nor systems. Right wing extremism which El-Rufai represents is dangerous to our democracy because it does not believe in rules or laws other than its own rules and laws and seeks to destroy that which it cannot control”.

According to NLC, public service rules are meant to be respected in all circumstances by both government and employees.

It said that labour standards and rules are also meant to be respected by all including Mr. El-Rufai, adding that hiring and firing workers like slaves has no place in a democratic system guided by the rule of law.

“It is important to stress that employment relations between employers (be it government or private) are guided by rules and standards of the International Labour Organisation, the first specialised agency of the United Nations, and all member-nations are under obligation to respect and commit to those standards.

NLC said that the practice of having Industrial Courts is not peculiar to Nigeria.

“In spite of the cases workers have lost at the court, the court continues to be a beacon of justice, refuge and hope through its numerous decisions; bold, creative, unbiased and courageous.

“In light of this, nothing should be done to undermine the authority of the NICN or any court for that matter. The role of the NICN in conflict resolution in the industrial relations conflict space has been unparalleled and epochal. Ditto its contribution to productivity.

“We workers have confidence in the court and will continue to seek justice in the court.

“The judiciary has been the least funded of the three arms of government and judges whose salaries were last reviewed in 2009 are the least paid. Save a few privileged Judges, their work environment is next to intolerable.

“In light of these realities, the least we can do as a people or as a country is to ensure the judiciary gets its share of fair funding, independence and good remuneration for its officers.

“We have no doubt El-Rufai can be part of this team instead of indulging in this kind of criticism,” it said.