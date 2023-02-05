Great Commendation for NUPRC Boss, Gbenga Komolafe

Indeed, Gbenga Komolafe, has shown that he is a round peg in the round hole. His appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in 2021 was met with great adulation from many that attested to his good work in past.

The Ondo State-born is a rare breed, a patriotic silent achiever and one who believes in the potential of Nigeria and its greatness.

He has been taking gradual and steady steps towards reforming the commission in line with the promises he made when he assumed office two years ago. The brilliant man has been taking critical decisions to ensure that NUPRC’s mandates are achieved.

Society Watch gathered that his wonderful and spectacular work was appreciated recently when he received letter of recommendation from SERVICOM.

According to the letter available to us, it read: “I write on behalf of management and the entire staff of SERVICOM Presidency by its National Coordinator cum CEO, Nnenha Akajemeli, to commend your unwavering interest and commitment to improved, customer-focused service delivery in the commission’’

“We are indeed encouraged by your inspiring strive in ensuring that Nigerians receive quality and timely service from the Nigerian state.

“We shall continue to count on your support and cooperation as a key stakeholder in the provision of satisfactory services to all citizens in the realisation of the essence of governance. Once again, I thank you and assure you of my highest esteem and regards.”

A Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria and member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Komolafe was the Manager, Operations, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), General Manager, Operations of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), among several others. Aside being an engineer, Komolafe has degrees in law, industrial and labour relations and is a recipient of various awards.