Gombe Halt Bendel Insurance’s Winning Streak with Draw at Ogbe

NPFL

Bendel Insurance’s dream run in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with five wins from five games was jolted with a goalless draw against visitors Gombe United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday.

After grabbing a massive nine points on the road and were looking for their third consecutive home win but Gombe proved the unlikely customer to offer them such a luxury in the abridged format of the NPFL.

In line with the directives from the NFF, a minute silence was observed in honour of late Kingsley Nnaemeka, Assistant Referee of Abia Council, who lost his life in a car accident few days ago.

Insurance’s talisman, Imade Osarenkhoe, could not register another goal as he has been involved in nearly all victories chalked up by the Benin Arsenal so far this season.

His first chance of the game went off target to give the bad omen of what to expect at the end of 90 minutes.

Ahmad Umar’s first effort for the visitors also failed to hit target.

Taye Yusuf who was on target back-to-back was picked out by goalkeeper George Abine before racing through on goal only to fire his shot into the side of the net.

The half barely produced clear cut goalscoring chances as the two sides went into the break without any goal.

Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance made a couple of changes but his side still struggled to create chances against the Savannah Scorpions.

With less than 20 minutes to go, Divine Nwachukwu fed Imade with a fine ball behind the Gombe United defence only for the league’s leading scorer to miss the target by a mile.

Despite a late push from the home side, Aliyu Zubairu’s side held on for the remainder of the game to nick another point on the road.

As a result, Bendel Insurance dropped points for the first time this season but still maintain their unbeaten start to the season, while Gombe United are now unbeaten in their last four games.

Bendel Insurance meanwhile still remain top of the Group A standings with 16 points from 6 matches and will next face Shooting Stars next Sunday.

In the day’s other game, Dakkada slumped to a 4-2 home loss at the hands of Abia Warriors. Emmanuel Onu opened the scoring for the visitors before John Peter doubled their advantage only for Emmanuel Ayaosi to half the deficit.

Felix Aniekwe then restored his side’s two-goal cushion at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. However, Dakkada skipper Aniekan Ekpe scored to set up a grandstand finish to the game but it was the Warriors who sealed their win through Monday Yakubu in stoppage time.