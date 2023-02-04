Webinar to Unlock Hidden Potential in Business Operations 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A financial and people operations solutions company, Earnipay, is set to organise a webinar on how to help business owners to unlock their hidden potential and achieve success.

The upcoming webinar slated for February 18, 2023 which is themed, The Million-Dollar Asset Businesses Don’t Know About in 2023 will be moderated by Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer of YF Talent Partners and board advisor of Earnipay.

The event will feature insights and strategies from Earnipay CEO, Nonso Onwuzulike and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Busayo-Onome Oyetunji.

In a statement, the organisers noted that “as a business owner, you always want to increase revenue, streamline operations, and improve efficiency.

“However, you may be overlooking some assets in your business that could significantly contribute to your success. One such asset is your employees. They’re the backbone of your business, but are you giving them the tools and resources they need to excel?

“Another asset is your unpaid invoices. These funds are rightfully yours but may be tied up in unpaid bills and overdue accounts. By effectively leveraging these unpaid invoices, you can improve the cash flow in your business and drive growth.”

The statement further quoted the COO of Earnipay, Busayo-Onome Oyetunji: ”At Earnipay, we understand the challenges businesses face when managing their finances and people operations. That’s why we’re excited to share our expertise and help business owners unlock the hidden potential in their operations, so they can focus on what they do best – growing their business and achieving their goals.”

The upcoming webinar seeks to make participants learn how to effectively manage people, streamline operations, improve cash flow, and drive growth for their businesses.

The expert speakers will share real-world examples and case studies to help the participants apply their strategies to business.

The CEO of Earnipay, Onwuzulike urged businesses not to miss the opportunity to take “to take your business to the next level,” adding that “business owners can be tunnel focused on revenue generation and profit that some of these hidden assets can go underutilised for years.”

“Earnipay is committed to helping businesses unlock their hidden potential and achieve success. By attending the webinar, business owners will learn how to manage their assets and turbocharge their operations for success effectively.”