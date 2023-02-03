  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

TNC Africa Co-founder, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Joins Wakanow 

Prominent media personality and Co-Founder and Executive Producer for one of Africa’s most promising media and entertainment startups, TNC Africa, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has joined Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel tech company. As the new Group Vice President, Marketing of Wakanow, Gbemi will supervise and develop marketing strategies for all the brands within her portfolio, including Wakanow, Onburd, and Kalabash.

“I’m excited to join Wakanow, especially at a time when travel is a core focus for young Nigerians and its storytelling is critical to our present lives and future,” Gbemi said.

Gbemi quit her radio job in December 2021, after spending 13 years at The Beat FM in a broadcast career that spanned almost 20 years at three organisations. 

While announcing her appointment, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, the Group CEO of Wakanow Group said, “Gbemi is exceptional as she understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than most people considering her rich history in media.”

Gbemi is also the co-host of Off-Air, a talk show that now airs on Africa Magic.

