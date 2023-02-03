  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

Ooni of Ife Goes Hollywood

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently made a historic debut in a new Hollywood flick. Titled ‘Take Me Home’, Ooni played a unique role that befits his throne as the custodian of Yorubaland and brings royalty, honour and authority to the silver screen. 

‘Take Me Home’ centres on the quest for originality and identity. It tells the story of an American girl who became possessed after wearing an African masquerade costume that was stolen during a tour in Ile-Ife. In a bid to save her life, her entire family, guided by the promises of two African immigrants, embarked on a journey that would land them in hot waters.

As the spiritual and traditional leader of the Yoruba people now saddled with the responsibility of making supplications to God and the Òrìṣà on behalf of his people, Ooni boldly depicted the rich culture of the Yorubas and its relevance in the western world.

‘Take Me Home’ produced by historian and filmmaker Dotun Taylor, features Hollywood actors like Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, Felissa Rose, Meji Black, and Nollywood actors Abdullateef Adedimeji and Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco) among others.

