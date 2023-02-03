Ogun Varsity Introduces Work Studies to Check Students Dropout

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Worried by the rate at which students are dropping out of school, authorities of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, has introduced work studies that would enable students to work and attend classes.

The Vice Chancellor of OOU, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, disclosed this at a news conference that heralded the 40th anniversary celebration of the institution, which was founded in 1982 but started admission of students in 1983.

The news conference also provided opportunities for the vice chancellor, to highlight some achievements of the university.

Ayidedi said: “When we noticed the rate at which students were dropping out, we did the SWOT analysis of what happened to them. We came to realise that the major problem there is funding. So, we instituted immediate funding but, of course, it cannot take care of all of them.

“So, going forward, we have agreed that we are going to be doing work studies where funding will be given to just 500 (students) because, we cannot take care of all of them.

“With work studies, we are sure that majority of them will be accommodated and that will also solve the problem.”

The vice chancellor who spoke on the theme “Lighting the Path of Academic Excellence: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” disclosed that the state-owned university had produced 265,000 graduates since it was established.

He said that the next five years would be used to consolidate on various achievements of the past administrations.

Agboola explained that the university that started with 522 students and four faculties in 1983 has grown to receive 22,000 applications from candidates with about seven thousand quota every year.

He added that the OOU, which was formerly known as Ogun State University, now runs 72 programmes with full accreditation for 65 of them by the National University Commission.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that the institution had produced 190 first class graduates between 2016 and 2021 academic sessions.

Agboola said that six strategic intervention pillars would be adopted to reposition the university in the next five years.

Agboola, who assumed office last October, said that his administration would ensure academic excellence, high impact and translational research, university administration, improved students experience, entrepreneurial linkages and partnership and improved and sustainable funding.