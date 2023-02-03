Missing Crude Oil: Police Urges House to Direct Inquiries to AGF

*Lawmakers invite Malami, DPP for questioning

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Nigerian Police authorities have urged the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015, including crude oil export from 2014 till date to direct their enquiries to the office of the attorney general of the federation for more details.

Appearing before the committee, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mr. Garba Baba Umar, head, National Central Bureau, NCB, INTERPOL, told the Hon. Mark Gbillah-led committee that the body was not investigating the whistleblowers but acting on the request from the attorney general’s office to trace them.

Umar said he was not part of the investigation and so, cannot speak for the office.

The committee had enquired to know why the police had swiftly reopened the case that happened in 2015 and invited the whistleblowers after the House had waded into the matter for what it termed thorough investigation.

Umar said: “This is to inform the Committee that INTERPOL is not investigating a new case. The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation only seeks for INTERPOL assistance by using INTERPOL tools to arrest the fugitive who has since flown out of the Country in order to escape justice.

“It is our kind advice that all enquiries into this case can be directed to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and competent Court of Law that are handling the matter.

“It will be prejudicial for the Nigeria Police Force to disclose or go into a matter that is pending before a competent Court of jurisdiction.

“However, the Nigeria Police Force is ready to assist the National Assembly in their oversight function.

“Attached herewith are copy of the Letter from the Attorney general of the Federation, Charge Sheet, Summary of the prosecution’s case against the defendants, Hearing notice and remand warrant from the Federal High Court.

“I have no knowledge. I have no interest. There is a request from a competent ministry asking us to trace these people. And they attached a court warrant. I will never allow anybody to use me. It’s a request. Those who may be able to answer are those who investigated the matter and the office of the attorney general. But I assure you we are not investigating. We are assisting.”

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Gbillah had cautioned the police against interfering with the investigation, saying the House was working in the overall interest of the country.

He said: “It may interest you to know that at the time when these allegations seemingly occurred the department that was sent in the police to investigate this was the Force CID, then under the DIG Michael Ogbizi now retired. The report is supposed to have been made and forwarded for action by the attorney General. But it will also be something we would want to understand why now if it is related to that issue why is the Interpol writing to some of these individuals.

“Two of them were the ones who approached us willing to give details of what transpired in this whole situation but considering the fact that you were not involved in that initial investigation, I want to first start by asking how come you write letters to these individuals after the committee’s investigation had commenced and after they had indicated desire to give evidence to this committee”.

The committee also summoned the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, hinting of their decision to embark on a trip to Mexico to meet with the country’s officials on the issue for more information.

“Clerk, please do a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation and the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation to furnish this committee with a detailed report of the investigation of the allegation against these individuals, as it was done by DIG Michael Ogbizi or any other department of the police.

“I will also want a certified true copy of the letter from the DPP to the Inspector-General of Police to carry out that investigation in the first instance, and the reasons for why that investigation was carried out.

“I will also want to get the certified true copy of the case filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions against these individuals before any court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria.

“We will not allow anybody who has any information for this committee to be intimidated, coerced or harassed by the police.

“These individuals are not in hiding. They have only been contacted after the committee had commenced its investigation. The person who is in Mexico obviously has business to do in Mexico. There was no flight advisory. We are not abusers of the law. We would expect that you too should be interested in ascertaining the fact. We want everybody to be free to provide evidence” Gbillah said.