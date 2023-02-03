  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

Korblah Wins N10m Acutech Pro-Am Golf in Lagos

Ghana’s Emos Korblah shot 68, one under par on Wednesday to emerge winner of the 54-hole maiden Acutech Pro-Am Classic concluded at the Ikeja Club in Lagos.

The N10million total purse Acutech Classic Pro-Am was the first time the club was hosting a professional championship in 22 years, hence the event marked a new chapter in professional event hosting.

Korblah, who has been a member of the Professional Golfers’ Association for over a decade said the win excites him because Ikeja Golf Club is a very tricky course that brings out the best of any golfer.

“ I think thanks should go to the sponsors and members of Ikeja Golf and the Acutech team for the sponsorship of this event.

“It’s a great pleasure winning the event and I have Gift Willy and Oche Odoh to thank for this win. It a great honour,” observed the Ghanaian.

Gift Willy of Python Golf Club ended the game with four over par for the 54-hole play, one shot behind Korblah. Oche Odoh, of IBB international Golf and Country Club finished in third place totaling five over par.

Chairman of the Acutech, the sponsors of the classic, Zed Jituboh, said he was delighted seeing golfers showcase their best skills, stressing that professional golfers in the country are talented enough to rank among their peers, globally.

“ Nigeria’s professional golfers are underrated and it is my desire that through what my team at Acutech has started with this Pro-Am Classic, we can inspire other stakeholders to make some investments in this direction and to promote the talents we have,” he noted with enthusiasm.

The Acutech Pro-Am Classic is the third event on the Nigerian Tour and each of the event had produced a different winner.

The PGA Championship and The Meristem were the first events of the year prior to the Acutech Pro-Am Classic concluded on Wednesday in Lagos.

Director of the Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria, Tony Philmoore,

said he believes this year signals the new beginning that the Association has been clamoring for .

“ We have worked and pitched the PGA to stakeholders especially the values that we have built in the deliverables for golf sposnsorhip and support for promotion of golf talents.”

Jituboh was also inducted as a patron of the PGA of Nigeria during the closing ceremony.

