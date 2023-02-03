Feb 25, Tinubu and the Enemies Within





Eddy Odivwri

The clock is ticking. By the end of today, the feat of crossing the

presidential bridge or failing to cross, would just be 21 soulful days

away. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a frontline contender for the

number one office is the land. The Battle for the Aso Villa would

surely be one of the toughest political battles he would have ever

fought. He had boasted that he had never lost an election before in

his life. How many has he contested beyond the senatorial and

governorship elections anyway? But the battle for February 25, is fast

becoming herculean, what with the internal and external deficits of

the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate. The

sundry gaffes within and around his campaigns are too many to be

brushed aside. His spokesmen who are wont to defend every misfiring

have run out of even basic defence lines. The political casuistry

seems ended. They are no longer able to explain away the verbal

oddities of their principal. The Tinubu gaffes and slips are not only

very embarrassing, they are symptomatic of something more serious with

his psycho-mental capacity. Mischief makers have been compiling these

internal deficits and have become well-watched comic videos on

Tik-tok. They are damn too frequent to be dismissed as one-off human

errors. If elected, many fear that such verbal blunders spiced with

factual errors and cognitive defects would be an embarrassment

in/among the committee of nations.



Perhaps it can be explained that the frequent cases of Tinubu falling

asleep, and snoring away in the middle of ceremonies and events is

because of the heavy strain the campaign movements have had on the

presidential candidate. But it speaks also to the fact that Tinubu is

no longer as young as he claims or as he was while he was a governor.

The energy and vibes are no more there. The natural case of the Law of

diminishing return has exerted its effect on the former Lagos

governor, and the evidence is all over him in all the three concerns

of cognitive, affective and psychomotor domain. Those who flock around

him and know these shortcomings but keep nudging him on for obvious

selfish reasons are parts of the enemy within.







One other strand of the internal deficits is in the cases of stolen

identities created for Bola Tinubu by his handlers. First, it was the

use of former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke’s twelve year

old picture in a campaign publication profiling the Tinubu persona.

The Duke’s picture was passed away for the childhood picture of Bola

Tinubu. That was at the beginning of the campaigns. If that was an

honest mistake, how do we explain the morphed image of Tinubu in

Ebuka’s signature frame? Did the graphic designers think Nigerians

would never detect?







Beside the initial controversy revved up by the Muslim-Muslim ticket,

an anger that has hardly been assuaged, the ecclesiastical robes and

cassocks engrafted on mechanics, vulcanisers and people who have no

business with Christian priesthood, in a desperate move to package a

support outlook from Christendom, only helped to lay the foundation

for suspicion and curiosity with the Tinubu presidential project.







As for the external deficits, it appears that the forces and elements

opposed to the Tinubu candidacy are working extra hours to frustrate

the presidential project. This much was part of the outburst of Tinubu

at his recent campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. There, he

accused the Federal Government of churning out policies that are meant

to throw studs in his presidential project. He cited the cases of

scarcity of petrol and the new Naira notes. In the belief of Tinubu,

they are strange policies being pushed by those who are determined to

stop him on his track. But in some strange show of confidence, Tinubu

affirmed that despite all the disruptive schemes against him, he would

yet win the election.



Perhaps Tinubu was right that the policies and developments in the

polity are aimed at frustrating his presidential ambition. The timing

of the policies and developments are curious. How do we explain the

hardship being visited on Nigerians with the scarcity of petrol? The

sustained hardship occasioned by the scarcity can only produce one

effect: hatred and disdain for the political party in government which

has failed to bring ease and succour to the Nigerian populace. In many

parts of the country, a litre of petrol is selling between N400 and

N600 per litre. Yet, it is like gold: difficult to find. People queue

and even sleep at filling stations, all to no avail. The experience is

super nasty and nobody, in his /her right senses can be supportive of

a system and government that is visiting such needless hardship on

him/her.







What is even worse, the inexplicable scarcity of the newly redesigned

naira notes beats every logic of normalcy. The old Naira notes will no

longer be legal tender after February 10, yet the new notes are

nowhere to be found, not even in the vaults of banks. ATM machines are

empty. Banking halls are empty, POS points are empty. Even more

frustrating is the resort to online transfer of funds even for low-end

transactions like buying okra in the market or paying for bus/taxi

fare, which is further frustrated with the so-called “network

problem”. For a moment, it would appear that we had come to that awful

prediction in the Holy Books where the dreaded mark of the Beast will

take over the affairs of humanity, wherein even those who have money

are not able to buy anything with their monies, except if they have

the mark of the beast (666). It is the release of that mark that we

are yet to see in real terms.



The frustration, anger, despondency and crushing hardship are better

imagined than experienced. It was so bad that President Mohammadu

Buhari (and his helicopter) had to be pelted with stones in Kano

during the week, when he went to commission some federal government

projects. Earlier, there had been protest against him in his native

Katsina State, over the hardship people are going through.



What is even more befuddling is that the government is not saying

anything that makes sense. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefielie has not

been able to explain why the banks cannot dispense the new notes. Mr

President who is the substantive Petroleum minister cannot explain why

the fuel scarcity has more than lingered. All they utter are vexatious

gibberish that answer to nothing reasonable.



I therefore tend to suspect that the frustration and hardship being

experienced at this time are all aimed at fermenting the hatred for

the sitting government and its political party, which will

inadvertently affect the Tinubu presidential ambition.



This position has also been supported by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the

governor of Kaduna State who has alleged that there are anti-Tinubu

forces in the presidency.



The Kaduna governor said “I believe that there are elements in the

Villa that want us to lose the elections because they didn’t get their

way. They had their candidate; their candidate didn’t win the

primaries and I think they are still trying to get us to lose the

elections and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what

he thinks is right”.

Mrs Aisha Buhari seems to be in the same camp with El-Rufai, by

posting the video of teh kaduna governor in his accusative interview.

Clearly, the party is in crises.





Can this be true? We recall that the national chairman of the party,

Mallam Abdullahi Adamu had in May last year vowed to punish Mr Tinubu

after the latter’s Emi lokan swan song at Abeokuta, where he had told

stories of how Buhari had wept profusely for continually losing

elections until he (Tinubu) stepped in to assure him of victory. Adamu

must have felt Tinubu embarrassed the President. Although President

Buhari had never openly made reference to the incident and the

condescending comments, it is believed that Buhari merely “drank in”

the incident. He did not digest it. Fulanis hardly forgive such acts,

those who know the President confirmed. It is remarkable also that the

same Adamu had, in the days leading to the APC presidential primary,

claimed that President Buhari had endorsed the candidature of the

senate President, Ahmad Lawan. It turned out to be untrue. After the

emergence of Tinubu, Adamu had not had the courage or the leverage to

punish Tinubu, as promised. Can this turn of events in the presidency

and the government now be taken as the promised punishment against

Tinubu? Is Mr President unaware of all the schemes?



The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, has recently raised the

alarm that the persistent fuel scarcity could be a threat to the

successful conduct of the 2023 elections.







Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information has debunked the

allegation saying that the government is not aware of any anti-Tinubu

forces in the presidency. El-Rufai is a leading “Buharist” who seems

to be drawing the sword against the government led by Buhari himself.



Many of the headlines yesterday reflected how divided the APC has

become. And as the Holy Books say, any house divided against itself

cannot stand.



Those who believe El-Rufai argue that President Buhari has not

actually been actively or even covertly supportive of the Tinubu

presidential project, citing his “body-language”, pointing out that Mr

President had to be “nearly blackmailed” before he managed to show up

at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of his party, just

a few times. He has long stopped. At the last appearance in Bauchi,

something went wrong (or so it seemed) with electrical connections and

the President could not even utter a word before he flew out of the

venue of the campaign rally. They argue further that raising Tinubu’s

hands at the few rallies he appeared in was a mere political ritual

which did not quite suggest such a bonding support for the Tinubu

presidential project. What’s more, they cite the interview Mr

President granted recently where he urged Nigerians to vote WHOMEVER

they liked, not actually persuading the electorate to vote the

candidate of his party… “whomever they liked!” They point out that it

is as bland as it is non-committal. Buhari is aloof and hardly

concerned of what becomes of his party after his administration ends.

How can a president not campaign for his own political party in the

name of leaving a legacy of free, fair and credible election? Does

campaigning for, and openly supporting his party’s candidate suggest

that he will compromise the electoral process?







The inflation in the society, the festering cases of corruption

(Transparency International just ranked Nigeria low again), the

growing number of out-of-school children, the worsening economy, with

the plummeting of the Nigerian currency against the US dollar, (a

campaign point Tinubu lamented about few days ago); insecurity across

the country, high volume of emigration of Nigerian youths and families

(NARD said Nigeria lost over 2000 medical doctors to the japa

syndrome), the unprecedented N77 trillion debt profile being left

behind by the Buhari administration are some of the many challenges

that markedly dull the shine of the APC-led federal government. And

there will surely be consequences for these many failures at the

pools. It is just 21 days away.







Much as Tinubu is striving to upp the ante of his political campaign

(what with sundry campaign jingles and publicity packages), the

disarray in his campaign council, the pulling out of key persons like

former campaign Director Najatu Muhammad from the campaign Council and

even the party, the visible absence (if not abstinence) of all former

presidential aspirants—including even those who stepped down for him

at the primaries, are all suggestive that there are many in-house

angry gods that have not been appeased, or that are implacable. Will

they work for Tinubu? Will they work against Tinubu? Will they just be

non-committed party men and women? There have been stories of moles

within te rank of the party. Many are within the campaign council but

working for other candidates from other parties. The odds—natural and

fabricated– seem to be mounting against the Tinubu’s life-long

ambition.







In all, it is clear that the die is cast. In a few days, (if the polls

don’t get postponed), Nigerians will file out to vote. Will they make

Tinubu excited or sober? We wait, we watch!