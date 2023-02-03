  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

Currency Swap: APC Govs in Executive Session with Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, said to be at the instance of the governors, is aimed at getting the president to shift ground on the cashless policy implementation, which has caused untold hardship among the citizenry. 

The meeting, attended by no fewer than 11 APC governors, also has in attendance the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. 

The governors sighted at the meeting are those of Kaduna, Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kano, Kwara and Niger States.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who told waiting reporters that after the meeting that there would be no briefing, however, said a statement would be issued on the outcome of the meeting held at the Council Chambers.

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has of recent assumed the vanguard of the ruling party’s governors canvassing for the review of the currency swap policy, which he argued, is aimed at frustrating the ambition of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by those he referred to as fifth columnists in the Villa.

