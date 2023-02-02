Zulum Sends 19 Orphaned-youths to Egypt to Study Medicine

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has selected 19 youths, who are mostly orphans and vulnerable indigenes of the state to study Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) in Egypt on full government scholarship for a duration of five years.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, the students will soon be departing for Suez City in Egypt to study and obtain the degree.

He disclosed that the scholarship to Suez University for which Zulum released N250 million was one of the outcomes of a visit to some Egyptian universities by the governor in November 2020.

According to him, the governor had, during that trip, promised to approve scholarship for youths from the most deprived family backgrounds in Borno State to study in Egypt, other countries and across Nigeria.

Zulum, later in February 2022, made a follow up visit to the Egyptian embassy in Abuja for a meeting with Ambassador Ihab Awad to discuss the educational partnership.

He noted that the 19 youths, who benefitted from that partnership, were selected from the state 27 local government areas, comprising 12 young men and seven young women.

Zulum received the 19 beneficiaries at the Government House in Maiduguri yesterday.

They were led by the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mallambe, whose ministry supervises Borno State Scholarship Board.

Zulum congratulated the youths and urged them to focus on their studies and be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria.

The governor announced the release of $500 as special parting gifts to each of the 19 students.

He also said each of them would be receiving $200 every month in addition to the provision of accommodation and some logistics.

Mallambe explained that the beneficiaries would depart for Egypt on February 11, 2023.

Also, the Chairman of Borno State Scholarship Board, Malam Baba Isa, confirmed that all payments and necessary documentation had been concluded.

Dr. Tamos Khazim in charge of testing and selection noted that the students were admitted after passing pre-qualification examinations.