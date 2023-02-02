Sokoto Varsity Researchers Submit COVID 19 Vaccine for Preclinical Trials

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Researchers at the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, (UDUS) have submitted a COVID-19 vaccine candidate for preclinical trials in Nigeria.

The UDUS is among the institutions that were engaged by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) under its vaccine development mega-research project to produce COVID vaccines within 18 months. The institution was tasked with designing a DNA vaccine candidate.

Other institutions are the University of Jos (UNIJOS), National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Nigeria Medical Research Institute (NMRI), and the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria.

The Vice Chancellor of UDUS, Mr. Lawal Bilbis, presented the vaccine candidate to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr. Sonny Echono, yesterday.

Bilbis said that the vaccine candidate was produced within 11 months of the receipt of the first tranche of the TETFund grant.

He said that the feat demonstrated the ability of indigenous scientists to solve problems using home-grown resources.

Bilbis said: “The milestone portrays our expertise in the application of state-of-the-art technologies to rapidly develop vaccine candidates against any emerging or re-emerging infectious diseases in Nigeria.

“Let me at this juncture inform the executive secretary that through the support of TETFund, researchers in this university have been able to work on many other high-impact projects that are already yielding promising results.

“As I speak, we have successfully designed and constructed a recombinant DNA vaccine targeting all the lineages of Lassa virus circulating in Nigeria, using a TETFund national research fund (NRF) grant.

“Additionally, TETFund COVID-19 special intervention research grant has supported our study on the innovative approach to rapidly identify potential therapeutics for COVID-19.

“The study identified seven orthodox medicines for repurposing and two herbal medicines with significant inhibitory activities against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Indeed, there are many more TETFund-supported projects, too numerous to mention, which are helping our researchers to showcase their talents and skills, while at the same time, assisting to solve the nation’s problems. We remain extremely grateful to TETFund for its support.”

In his remarks, Echono commended the efforts and output of the institution in research and development.

He called on Nigerian researchers not to relent in delivering homemade COVID vaccines.

The research project is one out of four projects supported by TETFund at a total sum of N1.2 billion.

He said that the aim of the project is to “strengthen collaborative research by promoting decentralised cooperation involving clusters of researchers from different institutions to consolidate problem-solving research and promote innovation in Nigeria.”