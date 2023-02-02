Real Madrid Look to Bounce back Against Valencia

Davidson Abraham

This Weekend’s action across Europe’s top five Leagues will commence when Real Madrid who are currently 5 points adrift of harsh rivals Barcelona host Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Benabeu. Real Madrid have been largely inconsistent this season. As we move into the final months of the season, question marks are beginning to appear as to if Real Madrid will be able to defend the title. However, Los Blancos are used to pulling themselves out of difficult situation as they did in 2020; they were 3 points below Barcelona (which still had Messi) with only 10 match days left and they still won the league with a single match day to spare. Therefore, it should come as no surprise if Madrid wins the title.

In the premier league, Aston Villa hosts Leicester city in a game, which either side could win, and could possibly end in a draw while Man United and Arsenal are expected to win their respective ties thanks to their impressive form. In the German Bundesliga, Bayern, Leipzig and Monchengladbach are expected to routinely pick up all 3 points if there are no surprises. In Italy, Champions Elect Napoli and Mourinho’s Roma are expected to beat Spezia and Empoli respectively.

Date

Fixture

Betting Tips

03 – 02 – 2023

Real Madrid Vs Valencia

1

03 – 02 – 2023

Augsburg Vs Bayer Leverkusen

Over 1.5

04 – 02 – 2023

Everton Vs Arsenal

2

04 – 02 – 2023

Aston Villa Vs Leicester City

Over 1.5

04 – 02 – 2023

Man United Vs Crystal Palace

1

04 – 02 – 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Shalke

1

04 – 02 – 2023

Roma Vs Empoli

1

04 – 02 – 2023

FC Cologne Vs RB Leipzig

2 & Over 1.5

05 – 02 – 2023

Spezia Vs Napoli

2

05 – 02 – 2023

Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich

2

ADVISORY: +18 PERSONS UNDER 18 MUST NOT PARTICIPATE IN BETTING, GAMING OR LOTTERY ACTIVITY