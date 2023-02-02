Real Madrid Look to Bounce back Against Valencia

Latest Headlines
Davidson Abraham
This Weekend’s action across Europe’s top five Leagues will commence when Real Madrid who are currently 5 points adrift of harsh rivals Barcelona host Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Benabeu. Real Madrid have been largely inconsistent this season. As we move into the final months of the season, question marks are beginning to appear as to if Real Madrid will be able to defend the title. However, Los Blancos are used to pulling themselves out of difficult situation as they did in 2020; they were 3 points below Barcelona (which still had Messi) with only 10 match days left and they still won the league with a single match day to spare. Therefore, it should come as no surprise if Madrid wins the title.
In the premier league, Aston Villa hosts Leicester city in a game, which either side could win, and could possibly end in a draw while Man United and Arsenal are expected to win their respective ties thanks to their impressive form. In the German Bundesliga, Bayern, Leipzig and Monchengladbach are expected to routinely pick up all 3 points if there are no surprises. In Italy, Champions Elect Napoli and Mourinho’s Roma are expected to beat Spezia and Empoli respectively.
Date
Fixture
Betting Tips
03 – 02 – 2023
Real Madrid Vs Valencia
1
03 – 02 – 2023
Augsburg Vs Bayer Leverkusen
Over 1.5
04 – 02 – 2023
Everton Vs Arsenal
2
04 – 02 – 2023
Aston Villa Vs Leicester City
Over 1.5
04 – 02 – 2023
Man United Vs Crystal Palace
1
04 – 02 – 2023
Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Shalke
1
04 – 02 – 2023
Roma Vs Empoli
1
04 – 02 – 2023
FC Cologne Vs RB Leipzig
2 & Over 1.5
05 – 02 – 2023
Spezia Vs Napoli
2
05 – 02 – 2023
Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich
2
ADVISORY: +18 PERSONS UNDER 18 MUST NOT PARTICIPATE IN BETTING, GAMING OR LOTTERY ACTIVITY