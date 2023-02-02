  • Thursday, 2nd February, 2023

Planned Abduction of APC Members Cannot Reverse Your Political Misfortune, Osun APC Cautions Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Worried by the latest information that the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the embattled state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, have resorted to an option of alleged abduction of some principal members and families members of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to unsettle them for the general elections, the state leadership of the APC has cautioned the masterminds of the “ignoble and criminal plot to halt the sinister venture.”

The state acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement in Osogbo yesterday stated that Adeleke and “his co-travellers should know that no amount of undercurrent, devilish and perfidious scheme would secure him the governorship election which he lost at the tribunal last Friday.”

Sooko enjoined the state Police Command and other security agencies in the state “to take a notice of this diabolical intention of the embattled Governor Adeleke and find a credible way of nipping the inglorious and nebulous plan in the bud.”

The state acting chairman of the APC told Adeleke that he and his party would be held responsible for any case of reported abduction of any member of APC and members of their families during this electioneering.

Lawal explained that if truly the PDP is on ground in Osun State as Adeleke and his devotees would want to boast, the state would not have, within two months in the saddles, been turned to another Afghanistan in their desperation to retain their pyrrhic victory.

Lawal pledged to use all available constitutional means to expose the evil intentions of Adeleke and his monstrous lieutenants designed to create more tension in the land.

