PDP Plans Massive Rally for Atiku in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is planning a big rally for its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Kano February 9.

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, (Local Organising Committee), Atiku Presidential Campaign Rally, Dr. Sule Yau Sule, told journalists yesterday that the rally is designed to be the mother of all rallies.

According to him, going by the strategic nature of Kano in the nation’s politics, PDP is planning a very big rally.

“Our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be coming to Kano on February 9. He is coming to tell Kano people, and indeed, Nigerians, what PDP has to offer.

“He is coming to talk to the people. He is fit and strong to talk and discuss with the people. He will explain to Nigerians how he is going to turn things around and offer good leadership.

“Please, come and see for yourself whether Atiku will be someone that will come, dance and go, without speaking!

“Atiku Abubakar, our next President, Insha Allah, will come, walk, speak and even dance more than those who danced without saying a word.”

Ya’u said that the rally will be held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, adding that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for a peaceful and successful event.

According to him, the crowd that would grace the rally is expected to be unprecedented, “you are very much aware that the PDP has very large supporters in Kano and all of us are looking forward to the D-day.”