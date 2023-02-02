Niger Governor, Sen. Adeyemi Drum Support for Tinubu

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, and the Senator Representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Mr. Smart Adeyemi, has drummed support for the election of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Nigeria’s next president.

The duo wooed voters for Tinubu at an empowerment programme packaged for Indigines of Kogi State resident in Niger State by Adeyemi.

Governor Bello asked the electorate at the event held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna, on Tuesday, to ignore claims and insinuations that Tinubu is not physically fit to run Nigeri.

He said: “Tinubu’s brain is intact. He is very sharp,” adding that the major issue on the minds of Tinubu is how to educate Nigerians to be gainfully employed and self-sufficient.

“He is a very good listener. There is nothing better than having a listening leader.”

Bello added that the APC standard bearer would make Nigeria better than he meet it and asked Nigerians to vote massively for the former Lagos State’s governor.

While Adeyemi, who also campaigned for the election of Tinubu, reminded Nigerians that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ruined Nigeria economically by “selling our common wealth without doing anything to replace the businesses sold in the name of privatisation.”

They generated over N16 billion on the sale of NEPA, they sold the Peugeot Assembly’s plant, they sold the Volkswagen Assembly’s plant, what did they do with the money?”

Adeyemi said that he was on a committee of the National Assembly (NASS) in 2016 where they asked for the receipts of all the sold assets, adding that “what we got were mere papers, till today they are yet to provide the receipts.”

He, therefore, tasked Nigerians not to vote for those interested in the “cornering of our commonwealth, which will continue to make them richer and ordinary Nigerians poorer.”

Adeyemi said that he decided to empower the people of Kogi State that are residing outside their home state to encourage them to vote during the forthcoming elections because in the past non indigenes had shown nonchalant attitude to elections outside their states of origin.

Among the items donated to the people were six branded vehicles, 38 sewing machines, 38 grinding machines and 50 refrigerators among others.