Ikpeazu: Everything Humanly Possible Done to Save Ikonne

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has revealed that everything humanly possible was done in the battle to save the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

But he regretted that all the efforts made to pull Ikonne out of the grip of death did not yield the desired result hence it should be seen that it was his time to answer the last call.

The professor of Optometry, who was the immediate past Vice-chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) died on January 25, 2023 following multiple cardiac arrests.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed his lamentations yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the man he had anointed to be his successor. The governor with his entourage was received by the widow of the deceased, Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne, who is the Solicitor General of Abia State, and his first son Dr. Chike Uche-Ikonne.

Ikpeazu said that Prof Ikonne’s death was “shocking, enormous and irreparable”, adding, however, that no one can question the Almighty God over any happenstance.

Explaining his choice of Ikonne as successor the Abia governor said that his love, vision and dream for a better Abia led him to Prof Ikonne as a worthy successor from 29th May 2023.

He extolled the late governorship candidate for his forthrightness, courage, record of service, experience and dedication to Abia State, adding that he was a good, fearless and courageous man who also died as a believer in Christ.

While expressing the hope that a glorious life awaited his departed political ally hereafter, Ikpeazu urged Ikonne’s wife, his first son, and the entire Ikonne family and others affected by the death to bear the loss with fortitude. .

Dr Chike Ikonne, who responded on behalf of the family, thanked the Abia governor for identifying with his family in their moment of grief and for the role he played in the battle to save their father. He said that they had accepted the unfortunate incident as the will of God.