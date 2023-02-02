How to Win at Slot Machines 

There is no defining factor that will tell you how to win at slots, it’s impossible. If there was, everybody would have already signed up each and every real money online casino in the US and rinsed them for every cent.

Read this OddsChecker guide for slot machine strategy and find out how to win at slots, or give yourself the best chance to! Claim exclusive offers and win at casino slots with no deposit bonuses or free spins no deposit.

Improve your chances by making simple decisions like registering and claiming no deposit bonus codes or using free spins no deposit to play slots like the Caesars Casino bonus code above. In addition to that, deciding to really analyze each and every slot you play can only improve your chances of winning on slot machines.

That unfortunately might mean avoiding the best slot machines to play at the casino and playing something a little less exciting. However, at the end of the day if you are able to reap the rewards of the excitement from winning, that’s a better feeling anyway!

As we have already mentioned but in other words, winning at slots isn’t simple, and isn’t going to happen overnight. One, it’s going to require some luck along the way, and two, it will take time and dedication to find the slots that you think are best and develop a good understanding of how they work.

What this article will do is help you do the basics right, especially if you are a beginner when it comes to slot machine strategy.

Play with Free Spins No Deposit or No Deposit Bonus Codes

When it comes to how to play slots at the casino, undoubtedly the best way to do that is to play with either free spins no deposit or no deposit bonus codes.

Seeing as no real money online casinos in the US are actually offering free spins no deposit in the US at the moment, your best bet would be to use a no deposit bonus as free spins, seeing as they are all eligible to be used on slot machines.

By doing this, you can not only develop a good understanding of slot machines without having to deposit any real money but simply put you get the opportunity to play for real money with no deposit.

It’s essentially like playing slots in demo mode, but you are actually playing for real money instead. There are not many better ways to suggest to you how to win at slots than by using either free spins no deposit or no deposit bonus codes, because you are playing them without having spent any money.

The only issue with this is there are often wagering requirements attached to free spins no deposit or no deposit bonus codes. If they are anything more than 1x, it’s a very difficult task to make that no deposit bonus or free spins no deposit into withdrawable cash.

However, there are free spins bonuses out there that don’t require you to meet wagering requirements, so it isn’t all doom and gloom! On top of that, if you do follow our other suggestions when it comes to how to win at slots, you could overcome those wagering requirements anyway with a bit of luck!

Play Slots With the Best RTP

Our first suggestion for you when it comes to how to win at slots would straight away be to check the RTP of each slot game you decide to play, and try to find games with at least an above-average RTP. The average is set at 96%, and anything 97% or above is rare and well worth your time.

If you want to know how to win on slot machines, the reason we think you should play slots with the best RTP is because they simply give you a better return to player, albeit over a long period of time. Find out more about what RTP is and how winning at slots can come down to the RTP.

What is RTP?

Are you a beginner and want to know the basic definition of RTP? We’re here to give it to you, and it will almost certainly have an impact win it comes to how to win on slot machines.

RTP is the percentage that a slot machine pays a user when considering how much money was wagered. So for example, if a slot machine has an average RTP of around 96.2% and you placed $100 in wagers over quite a lengthy period of time, that game is meant to pay you back $96.

Although it seems as simple as that, it’s not precise, and more a prediction based on the algorithm of the slot machine, hence why we suggest you player higher RTP ones. Essentially, when they are below average, it means that slot machine is less likely to pay out the player as much as ones above average.

A slot machines volatility, which you will find out more about in a minute, varies, which means RTP can’t be fact. But, RTP gives developers of slot games a way of telling you how well the slot machine, on average, pays out.

No slot machine has a 100% RTP, but even if there was one, it wouldn’t mean that exact slot is the one to play if you want to know how to win at slots, because a 100% RTP doesn’t mean you win 100% of the time or even break even. All it means is, you have as much chance as winning as the casino.

Where Can I Find the RTP of Slot Machines?

Finding the RTP may be difficult on real money online casino sites, but don’t let that be a barrier to finding out the RTP, as you will now know from the above how important it is.

You may need to use Google search, or whichever search engine suits you, but a simple search for say “Cleopatra RTP” should quickly pull up various different websites that will tell you the RTP of that game.

High RTP Slot Machine to Try: Blood Suckers (98% RTP)

Blood Suckers is a slot game powered by NetEnt which is one of the highest RTP slots at real money online casinos in the US.

At 98%, it’s rare for a slot game to have that high of an RTP, but NetEnt are pretty good at offering above-average RTP to convince players to play their games.

However, Blood Suckers is a sensational option when it comes to slot games, providing you with 25 paylines and a standard 5×3 reel layout. But the main reason for its success and acclaim are the free spins bonus round and vampire slaying round, both of which can see you earn a hefty sum.

Try this high RTP slot machine today by signing up to BetMGM Casino and playing with a $25 no deposit bonus.

Which Real Money Online Casino Has Blood Suckers?

Blood Suckers is a slot game that’s widely available at real money online casinos in the US as it is something regular casino players search for. With a 98% RTP, it is one of the highest RTP slot games available in the US, meaning all the real money online casinos are keen to have it available.

But, the best real money online casino we believe you can play it at is BetMGM Casino, whose welcome offer can be claimed in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Thanks to the BetMGM Casino bonus code, which allows new users at the gaming site to claim both a $25 no deposit bonus AND a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 to use to play Blood Suckers, trying the game at BetMGM Casino is a no-brainer!

Check Volatility and Manage Your Stake on Slots

It’s extremely important to know the volatility of the games you are playing if you want to know how to win on slot machines too.

RTP is incredibly important, but so is volatility, and that comes coupled with how vital your stakes are on slot machines too. Typically, those who play low volatility slots will bet low and get frequent, small wins. We are interested in high volatility slots, which will mean you may need to wager a little more in order to get those big wins.

You wanted to know how to win at slots, we didn’t say it was going to be easy!

What is Volatility?

Volatility will sometimes be called variance, just for reference if you are ever wondering if the two are different, and the two main types are low volatility and high volatility.

Low Volatility – These slot machines are more likely to pay out small amounts more frequently, which actually means you have a higher chance of winning on low volatility slots. However, do remember that those small amounts can be very minimal when you are betting small, meaning how to win at slots can depend on how much you want to win.

High Volatility – High volatility slot machines will pay out much larger amounts than low volatility slots. But, the big disclaimer with high volatility slots is that the wins are infrequent. However, if you want to win on slot machines, we recommend you be patient and bet large because high-volatility slots will pay off in the long run.

You can probably already assume from the above that low volatility slots are typically better games to play for beginners, simply because it means betting small and the risk is lower. On the other hand, high volatility slots are designed for the more seasoned slots player who is willing to part ways with a fair bit of money before they are rewarded with a big win.

Medium variance slots can give you the best of both worlds, especially if you are someone who feels they are beginning to build up their experience when it comes to slot machine strategy, but certainly doesn’t feel confident staking large amounts.

It’s completely up to you whether you choose to play low, medium or high volatility slots, but in our opinion, if you want to know how to win on slot machines, the best chance is on high volatility slots.

Where Can I Find the Volatility of Slot Machines?

Like RTP, volatility isn’t simple to find at gaming sites, and will probably require a quick Google search.

And again like RTP, a simple “Starburst volatility” search would pull up exactly what you would want on the top of the search results.

High Volatility Slot Machine to Try: Mercy of the Gods

Our suggested high volatility slot for you is Mercy of the Gods, which is unsurprisingly another slot machine by NetEnt.

This could be considered one of our high limit slots, and it’s no surprise that it’s a high volatility slot machine with a max stake of $400 on DraftKings Casino and similar at other gaming sites.

It also has an excellent 96.4% RTP, meaning it has the perfect combination of high volatility and an above-average RTP, while you can even get a progressive jackpot prize on DraftKings Casino.

Something that will help you win big on Mercy of the Gods is landing scatters, which will then lead to free spins. The more you get the more free spins you get, and those free spins can be re-triggered too if you land three of the golden heart symbols.

Try out Mercy of the Gods by signing up to DraftKings Casino today and taking advantage of the Player Choice package they have available.

Which Real Money Online Casino has Mercy of the Gods?

Mercy of the Gods is a popular slot game, meaning it’s available at many online casinos. However one real money online where we suggest you could try Mercy of the Gods is DraftKings Casino.

The even better news is if you have never registered with the gaming site before you can claim a 100% deposit match bonus, and it’s the player’s choice! The DraftKings Casino promo code gives you options, and you can claim a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $100, OR $2,000.

The slot selection, regardless of Mercy of the Gods, is simply sensational. You have an extensive list to choose from as there are hundreds of slot games to choose from, so take our advice and try Mercy of the Gods or any similar slots at DraftKings Casino today.

