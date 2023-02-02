Buhari Congratulates Arise News TV On 10th Anniversary

Latest Headlines
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the owners and management of Arise News Channel, on their 10th anniversary, commending them for their efforts in ridding Nigeria of colonial mindset and promoting pride for the nation’s heritage.
The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said:
“I pay my respects to Arise News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.
“I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about under the aegis of the Change agenda of our administration. The media should continue to lead the way in transforming society,” he added.